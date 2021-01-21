Historic Rocky Springs Chapel has gotten a much-needed exterior paint job, thanks to an anonymous $5,000 donation. Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Inc. (HRSC), the nonprofit organization that owns both Rocky Springs Chapel (built 1882) and Rocky Springs School House (built 1839), received the donation, which the donor stipulated was to be used to paint the exterior of the 138-year-old church.
JaNeen M. Smith, vice president, HRSC Board of Trustees, said, “We were thrilled to receive the donation and very happy the donor directed that the money be used to paint the exterior of Rocky Springs Chapel. The majority of donations HRSC has received thus far have been restricted for preservation of Rocky Springs School House, which until earlier this year, was in dire need of stabilization. A primary component of HRSC’s mission is to preserve and restore both buildings, therefore, this donation has enabled us to fulfill our mission in regard to the chapel, and for that the HRSC trustees are most grateful.”
Both Rocky Springs Chapel and Rocky Springs School House are on the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties.
During the painting project, the exterior of the chapel was painstakingly prepared, and historic wooden elements that had rotted on the chapel were replaced. The chapel was then primed and painted with historically appropriate paint colors. Next summer, HRSC will work to raise the funds needed to have the chapel’s deteriorated 1930s rear addition demolished. Once that process is complete, the back portion of the original chapel will be painted and restored to its 1882 appearance.
“Once the rear addition is removed, the chapel will appear much as it did when it was originally built in 1882. Although the chapel’s front foyer is also an addition to the original 1882 structure, it is in considerably better condition than the rear addition. Therefore, HRSC has no plans to remove it at this time,” Smith said. “The original part of the chapel is in a very good state of preservation for an almost 140-year-old building.”
The chapel was built by the Church of the United Brethren in Christ (U.B.) denomination. According to the book, “Landmark History of the United Brethren Church,” published in 1911, the U.B. denomination was “ecclesiastically born” in the Rocky Springs area of Frederick County on Sept. 25, 1800, at the nearby home of the Rev. Peter Kemp. The U.B., which was founded by Martin Boehm, a Mennonite preacher, and William Otterbein, a German Reformed pastor (who were both born in Germany), claim their denomination is the first denomination to be founded in the United States, rather than transplanted from Europe. The U.B. was also one of the first denominations to take a strong stand against slavery, which it did as early as 1821.
For more than 25 years, Rocky Springs Chapel served as the center of religious and social life for U.B. members of the community. The local newspapers during this period were filled with stories of the wonderful worship services, festivals, cantatas and picnics held by the congregation. In fact, many people living in the City of Frederick would travel to Rocky Springs to attend them. During this time, the chapel was commonly referred to as “Rocky Springs Union Chapel” and “Rocky Springs Union Church.”
After the chapel was purchased by the local community in 1909, it flourished as a “union” church for more than 70 years (c. 1911-1982) and remained the vibrant religious and social center of the Rocky Springs community.
The chapel and schoolhouse are located at 7817 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick. For information on HRSC’s projects and programs, contact trustees Debby Moone or JaNeen Smith via phone at 240-439-4235; by email at debbymoone@gmail.com; on Facebook at Historic Rocky Springs Chapel & School House; or at www.historicrockyspringschapelandschoolhouse.org.
