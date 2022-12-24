The Zonta Club of Frederick is pleased to announce that two Helen Smith prints are available for purchase at the Bookery and Gift Shop at Heritage Frederick, 24 E. Church St., Frederick. Smith was a founding member of the Zonta Club of Frederick 92 years ago. Her prints of Winchester Hall and the Clustered Spires of Frederick are being sold exclusively through the Zonta Club of Frederick.
The Zonta Club of Frederick is a local branch of Zonta International, a service organization to improve the status of women and children. For more information on the club, go to ZontaFrederick.com. Heritage Frederick is organized to collect, preserve and exhibit history and artifacts of Frederick County and to offer assistance with research of properties and families of Frederick County. For more information on Heritage Frederick visit the website frederickhistory.org or call 301-663-1188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.