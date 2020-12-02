A newly published book of photographs provides dozens of opportunities to tour the countryside around Frederick in search of unique and historic structures.
The book, “Historical Bridges of Frederick County,” by Dr. John Vitarello, will be the focus of Heritage Frederick’s next virtual program at 7 p.m Dec. 8. The book features 99 pages of photographs coupled with information about each of the bridges and their connection to the area’s history. There are also driving, bicycle and fishing tour routes included to aid readers who will be inspired to seek out the bridges themselves.
Dr. Vitarello, or “Dr. V” as he is mostly known, shot thousands of pictures of the historical iron truss, stone and wooden bridges across the county, and he’s done it from the best angle (often hip deep in water) and when the light was best. In addition to inspiring photos, the book features write-ups of each bridge as well as maps locating each crossing.
As a form of stress relief from his medical practice, Dr. V has become quite an avid photographer. He finds that the beauty of Frederick County and the surrounding area has proven a wonderful backdrop for his book on the many varied, unique and picturesque bridges that span the waterways in the county.
Signed copies of the book are available for purchase through Heritage Frederick’s Bookery and online store. This book not only makes a great gift for the holidays, but provides an inspiration to get out and explore Frederick’s countryside, particularly at a time when driving tours are more popular than ever thanks in part to COVID-19 concerns.
This program is part of the Heritage Frederick At Home series, launched by the organization in order to provide virtual programming that bridges the past to the future. The lecture is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit frederickhistory.org.
