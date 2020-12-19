Moving Us Forward Inc. held its first holiday food drive on Dec. 12 at Waffle House in Urbana, manager Jason Holmes. Kimberly Scott, president of the nonprofit Moving Us Forward Inc., said, “We were able to donate over 1000 food items to the Frederick Food Bank.”
For more information on Moving Us Forward Inc., visit the nonprofit’s Facebook page or email 4movingusforward@gmail.com.
