Ron Wiafe, Ed.D., was recently appointed Hood College’s new dean of students, beginning January 2021.
In this role, Wiafe will develop, implement and assess programs and initiatives to advance Hood’s mission to foster a vibrant, inclusive campus. The dean of students will be responsible for leading the college’s student engagement and residential life staff in their work to support student learning and success.
A higher education professional of over 17 years, Wiafe has held a diverse array of roles in both student affairs and enrollment management. Wiafe joins Hood after spending the previous five years as director for student rights and responsibilities at Gettysburg College. He has also previously served as assistant director of judicial affairs, director of student life and assistant director of admissions, demonstrating a wide-reaching professional experience within higher education.
Wiafe has also has attended various trainings on crisis management, leadership development, mental health and restorative justice as part of his commitment to remaining informed of the constantly evolving trends that shape higher education.
