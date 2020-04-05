Hood College faculty members Shannon Kundey, Georgette Jones and April Morris were approved for promotion at the most recent board of trustees meeting.
Shannon Kundey, Ph.D., was promoted to professor of psychology and has served as a Hood faculty member for 12 years. During her time at Hood, she developed four new courses and was an early adopter of the “flipped classroom” model of teaching, which involves delivering course content through online videos while utilizing class time for high-impact applied learning activities and student engagement. She has also led four short-term study abroad experiences in South Africa and the Galapagos Islands. Her scholarly achievements in comparative cognition (human, canine and amphibian) and pattern learning are extensive, and she has published numerous peer-reviewed articles co-authored with Hood College students.
Georgie Jones, Ph.D., was promoted to associate professor of biology and granted tenure. She has been a tenure-track professor at Hood since 2014 and has been a fully engaged member of her department and the broader campus community. Over the past six years, Jones has engaged multiple undergraduate and graduate students in her work focused on the role of protein kinase A in bone development, and neurofibromatosis gene (NF1) mutations in cancer. These collaborations have led to student presentations at both regional and national science conferences.
April Morris, Ph.D., was promoted to associate professor of art history and archaeology and granted tenure. As an art historian, Morris has taught a variety of interdisciplinary courses at introductory and advanced (honors) levels. Her research, focused primarily on The Crusades and medieval visual culture, is also impressively interdisciplinary, with underpinnings of art history, visual art, military and political history, and socio-cultural contexts.
