At a recent Jefferson Ruritan Club membership meeting, the club welcomed new members Jeff Corun and Robert Sigler.
Corun is a lifelong Jefferson resident, has helped with many club butcherings, knows many community residents and was sponsored by member Eddie Johnson. Robbie Sigler has strong Jefferson roots and has served in various Ruritan officer positions in the past. He and his wife operate a local concession business and participate in many community events.
The club meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Ruritan Center and is always open to new members. The club provides a large variety of community services to Jefferson with support to all of the area feeder schools, churches and nonprofit groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.