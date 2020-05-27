Nonprofit and government organizations in Frederick County have an opportunity to receive immediate federal funding for basic emergency needs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board awarded $48,889 to the Frederick County Coalition for the Homeless for emergency basic needs. Funding is provided through a grant program of the Department of Homeland Security. Also, this year Public Law 116-136, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) provides funding for eligible organizations serving emergency needs. The CARES grant provides $37,129 for local nonprofits. Funds will be awarded to organizations serving the needy in the following categories: Food services (including congregate meals, food purchases and home delivery, e.g. Meals on Wheels); cleaning supplies for shelters and feeding sites; small equipment purchases under $300; rent/mortgage/utility assistance; and mass shelter, including emergency off-site hotel/motel lodging.
Nonprofits may include a request for administrative funds, up to 2 percent of the total request. (For example, a request of $1,000 may include $20 for administrative expenses and $980 for the other categories listed above.)
Applications must be postmarked or e-mailed on or before June 15. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Note that only nonprofit and government applications will be accepted; individuals and for-profits are ineligible to apply.
Eligible applicants must be a nonprofit or government organization providing services and using other agency resources in the area in which they are seeking funding, and practice non-discrimination. Applicants must demonstrate the capacity to deliver emergency shelter and assistance programs. All awarded funds must be used by March 31, 2021.
FCCH Grants and Oversight Committee is responsible for determining which applicants receive this money. It monitors the programs that receive the funds and provides accountability reporting to the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board.
FCCH is made up of members of local nonprofit organizations, public agencies and residents. For an application or to learn more about this funding opportunity, contact Kathryn Welty at 301-606-0753 or kfwelty@gmail.com .
Applications may be sent via U.S. mail (no FedEx, please) postmarked by June 15 to: FCCH EFSP/CARES Grants, Attn: K. Welty, SKD, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD 21702 Or via e-mail to kfwelty@gmail.com.
