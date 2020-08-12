Heritage Frederick welcomes a new staff member, Kathryn Landreth, as registrar. She was hired in July after former registrar Anastasia Suryputri Diggs gave notice due to her growing family.
“The registrar is to a museum as a librarian is to a library,” said Executive Director Mary Boswell. “The registrar keeps the artifacts organized, documented and accessible. The registrar maintains the museum records, such as deeds of gift, loan forms and our museum collections database. The records must be accurate in order to answer our patrons’ inquiries and prepare our programs, exhibitions and publications, as well as to benefit future generations of staff and researchers.”
Landreth is carrying out her job both at home and at Heritage Frederick’s Museum of Frederick County History. She is maintaining the records, storage and display of about 6,700 historical objects from 12,000 years ago to the present. She is currently assisting with a new exhibit, “We The People: The Stories of Frederick County.” Plans for the exhibit began in 2015, with a goal to celebrate the City of Frederick’s 275th anniversary. The exhibit will use artifacts and historical documents to trace the population of Frederick County from the first inhabitants thousands of years ago to residents today. Plans are to open with a virtual tour in November, followed by a grand opening in Heritage Frederick’s Museum of Frederick County History at 24 E. Church St., in 2021.
Landreth is not new to Heritage Frederick. She served as an intern in Heritage Frederick’s Research Center, also on Church Street, last winter. Landreth brings eight years of experience to Heritage Frederick. She graduated in June 2020 with a Master of Arts degree, with a concentration in public history at the American Military University. Prior to her internship at Heritage Frederick, she served as knowledge operations manager for the Air National Guard, implementing and maintaining records management system for eight subordinate offices in accordance with the National Archives Records Administration regulations and guidelines. From 2005 to 2009 she served in various positions thoughout the U.S. Marine Corps, including as an Administration NCOIC and Squad Leader.
Due to COVID-19, Heritage Frederick is changing in profound ways. Prior to the closures, Heritage Frederick focused on personal museum visits, in person school programs, walking tours, special member programs and celebratory events. Because these are inconsistent with the personal distancing, Heritage Frederick remains true to its commitment to the Frederick County to provide the best historical experience and is focusing on the capabilities presented by new technology. Heritage Frederick’s online programs are available at frederickhistory.org. For details contact Mary Boswell, executive director, at mboswell@frederickhistory.org.
