Keeney & Basford has renewed its commitment of $10,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to renovate and expand the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Interventional Cardiology Services. By virtue of this pledge, Keeney & Basford renews its membership in the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.
“We are proud to continue our support of Frederick Health and all it does to help ensure the health of the people who live and work here. The hospital is very important to our community,” stated Rick Graf and Keith Roberson, co-owners, Keeney & Basford, P.A., Funeral Home.
“Keeney & Basford has been a longtime friend to the hospital. We appreciate their continued commitment to ensuring that Frederick remains a place where quality, convenient and dependable health care services are available to all who need them,” stated Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO, Frederick Health.
The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established more than 30 years ago to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals.
The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations and foundations dedicated to helping the hospital meet the healthcare needs of Frederick’s growing population.
