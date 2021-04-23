The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County and other community groups will distribute free, custom-fitted bike helmets to youths on Monday.
The distribution will take place at Frederick Towne Mall, next to Tire World, at 2 p.m. It will compliment the I Believe in Me food drop.
Partners for the event are Safe Kids, the Frederick Bicycle Coalition, I believe in Me and the Maryland Department of Transportation, according to a news release. To receive a helmet, both a parent and child must be present.
Monday's project is part of “Club on the Go,” a new Boys & Girls Club initiative to support young people in various locations around the county. A branded bus sponsored by the Ausherman Family Foundation will make its way around the community to provide programming, meals and mentoring throughout the year, according to Boys & Girls Club officials.
“It takes a village to support these kids, so through partnerships we are going to do all we can to provide a quality experience for all youth in our community,” Shana Knight, Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County's director of development, said in a prepared statement.
-Staff reports
