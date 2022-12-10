On Nov. 29, 2022, The Kiwanis Club of Frederick heard from Beth Halley who spoke about human trafficking and how important it is to recognize it when it is in our midst.
Beth has worked at a shelter in Baltimore where trafficked persons have found a safe haven and can begin extricating themselves from the mental bondage of being held by an individual who used them as products or commodities. Just recently, a trafficking situation was recognized on Thomas Johnson drive because neighbors where vigilant.
People who are vulnerable because of poverty, isolation from family members, immigrants, or suffering from psychosocial issues or addiction are easy targets for predators looking for trafficking opportunities online or in person. Human trafficking has no age or gender limits and prospers in secrecy.
Beth feels it is important to speak openly about it and expose its methods. She brought examples of books, pamphlets and nonprofit programs that are used to inform those who may be at risk to trafficking.
If residents have any concerns about possible trafficking activity call the National Human Trafficking Hotline, a national 24-hour, toll-free, multilingual anti-trafficking hotline. Call 1-888-373-7888 to report a tip; connect with anti-trafficking services in your area; or request training and technical assistance, general information, or specific anti-trafficking resources.
Kiwanis Club of Frederick usually meets at 12:15 PM Tuesdays at the Elks Lodge #684 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick. For more information about membership, email Lauri Cutting at Lauruscut@gmail.com.
