Kiwannis anti-trafficking speaker
Buy Now

Beth Halley spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Frederick about the scourge of human trafficking Nov. 29. Pictured next to Halley is Kiwanian David J. Maloney.

On Nov. 29, 2022, The Kiwanis Club of Frederick heard from Beth Halley who spoke about human trafficking and how important it is to recognize it when it is in our midst.

Beth has worked at a shelter in Baltimore where trafficked persons have found a safe haven and can begin extricating themselves from the mental bondage of being held by an individual who used them as products or commodities. Just recently, a trafficking situation was recognized on Thomas Johnson drive because neighbors where vigilant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription