The Lewistown Ruritan Club held its annual Ladies’ Night Dinner at Dutch’s Restaurant in November. The dinner was held in appreciation of the ladies of the Lewistown United Methodist Church who prepare the dinners for the club’s monthly meetings and the wives of Ruritan members.
Frank Warner, president, welcomed everyone and thanked the ladies of the Lewistown United Methodist Church for preparing the delicious meals for our Ruritan meetings.
Harold Staley, Program Committee, introduced Richard Cutter, a retired sheriff from New York as the guest speaker for the evening.
Cutter provided a history on the origins of the Pledge of Allegiance. He described the various changes that were made prior to the acceptance of the pledge that we say today.
The original purpose of the Pledge of Allegiance was to bring the United States together after the Civil War. The original pledge was written in 1885 by Union Army officer George Thatcher Balch with the purpose of healing the nation. This wonderful history lesson was appreciated by the members of the audience since the “Pledge” is said at every Ruritan Meeting.
Following the presentation of the guest speaker, Frank Warner, Ruritan president, distributed donations totaling $2,600 to the following organizations: Catoctin High School Safe & Sane, Team Hope, Lewistown Fire Company, Lewistown Elementary PTA, Lewistown United Methodist Women, Thurmont Food Bank and the 4-H Therapeutic Riding Club. At the annual picnic in August, $4,200 in scholarships were also awarded to local students.
The slogan of Ruritan is fellowship, goodwill, and community service. The Lewistown Ruritan Club is a service-oriented club that provides financial support for many local community functions as well as the annual scholarship program for local students. Club membership represents a cross section of the community that the club serves and is available to all who are interested in joining.
The club meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Lewistown United Methodist Church in Lewistown. New members are welcome.
If interested in membership, plan to attend one of the club’s meetings or contact Frank Warner at warnerf948@comcast.net for more information.
