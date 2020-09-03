Lions hear about Frederick County Goes Purple

On Sept. 1, at the regular meeting of the Libertytown Unionville Lions Club at the Liberty Road Seafood & Steak, Jonathan Switzer brought to the attention of the club members the beginning of the Frederick County Goes Purple movement during the month of September.
Switzer explained that this was a grassroots call to action to unify and educate the Frederick County community to reduce substance-related deaths and overdoses.
He added that this observance takes place during National Recovery Month in September stressing ongoing training throughout the year.
“We want to support those in active addiction, those lucky to be in a recovery process, and of course, their loved ones,” Switzer said.
He said “the color purple was selected because National Recovery Month, celebrated in September, is associated with the color purple. The entire Frederick County community is being encouraged to ‘go purple’ and obtain training to bring awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders, and to celebrate those living in recovery.”
Switzer made his remarks with a purple lamp at his side and showed quilts that had been made from pieces of cloth that recorded messages and thoughts by many who wished to thank the many first responders who have helped them and put them on the road to a return to a normal life.
For more information about Frederick County Goes Purple, go to www.frederickcountygoespurple.com.
The Libertytown Unionville Lions Club, one of 15 clubs in Frederick County, serves those living in the community surrounding Libertytown and Unionville and is one of over 45,000 Lions clubs with more than 1.3 million members serving in 205 countries throughout the world. The club is actively looking for men and women who are interested in serving in their community. For more information about the club, visit www.LibertytownLions.com. To locate a Lions Club in your area, go to www.mdlions22w.org.
