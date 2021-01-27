The Literacy Council honored its adult learners virtually at the organization’s seventh annual Celebration of Achievements on Nov. 18 with a special tribute to their accomplishments this year. In spite of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Literacy Council’s students remained dedicated to their goals of learning, continuing with their classes and tutoring remotely after the Literacy Council transitioned its programs to online learning in March.
This year the celebration became a virtual event shared by students, tutors together with a much wider audience of viewers who tuned in to “Sneak Peek” previews, the Facebook Premiere on Nov. 18, an “encore” event on Nov. 22, and many additional individual “showings” accessed on the Celebration of Achievements Event Page and on YouTube.
Jim Grissom, board president, recognized event sponsors: FCB Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank and Spring Ridge Chiropractic. Board Member Geordie Wilson served as master of ceremonies for the event.
The recorded event features testimonials from students and volunteer tutors, staff and community representatives from the Literacy Council’s new Workplace and Parent Literacy programs, as well as its tutoring and community class programs.
Students were recognized for completing multi-level conversation, beginning literacy, civics, writing, parent and workplace classes. In addition, many were honored because they achieved multiple milestones and gained everyday life skills this past year – earning their GED, passing a certification or standardized test, their Maryland driver’s license, moving to better housing, helping to support their children’s education needs, volunteering in a school or other community organization, improving English language skills in order to obtain a new or better job, advancing in a curriculum series or gaining a higher reading level. Five students were recognized for becoming U.S. citizens.
Among other highlights from the event, the Literacy Council announced the awarding of this year’s Business and Industry Partner in Literacy Award to Plamondon Hospitality Partners for supporting workplace English classes for its hospitality associates and shared a video of the award presentation. Accepting the award were representatives Pete Plamondon, Jr., co-owner; Michael Henningsen, executive vice president of operations; and Leah Knecht, talent manager.
It was also announced that the Literacy Council has received the annual Visit Frederick Ambassador of the Year Award from the Tourism Council of Frederick County/Visit Frederick for its work in teaching English to hotel housekeeping staff to reduce language barriers between visitors and tourism industry workers.
View Celebration of Achievements Event Page at www.frederickliteracy.org.
