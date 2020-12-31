The Literacy Council of Frederick County awarded its annual Business & Industry Partner in Literacy Award to Plamondon Hospitality Partners for supporting workplace English classes for hospitality associates from its four Frederick Campus hotels at the Literacy Council’s Celebration of Achievements event on Nov. 18, which was conducted remotely as a Facebook Premiere event.
A video was shared of the presentation at Plamondon Hospitality Partners offices prior to the event. Accepting the award were representatives Pete Plamondon, Jr., co-owner; Michael Henningsen, executive vice president of operations; and Leah Knecht, talent manager. Jim Grissom, Literacy Council board president, and Laurie Fisher, executive director, presented the award: “Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a leader in the hospitality industry in Frederick County and throughout Maryland. It is our privilege to support your employees, and to develop a best practice that can expand to benefit other workers in our local tourism industry.”
The Literacy Council and Plamondon Hospitality Partners have been partnering together since January to support workplace English classes as part of the Literacy Council’s Workplace Literacy Program. In 2020, two classes of 14 associates met weekly for 12-week sessions during the winter, summer and fall.
Since June, the workplace English classes have been conducted remotely via Zoom by the Literacy Council’s two workplace instructors. Plamondon Hospitality Partners provided laptops, tablets and technical support for their employees to participate. The Literacy Council curriculum was adjusted to specifically meet the needs of the employees with a focus on updated cleaning and sanitizing processes required by the hotel industry. Kim Brown, Workplace Program coordinator and Workplace instructor Carolann McConaughy, worked closely with Leah Knecht, talent manager, to create a curriculum emphasizing vocabulary and customer interactions associated with disinfecting and sanitizing hotel properties. Students practice basic customer conversations related to frequency of cleaning/sanitizing to boost consumer confidence that appropriate guidelines are being followed at all properties. The transition to online classes provided the added benefit of helping the employees to learn new digital literacy skills, which they have been able to apply to helping their children with online instruction at home. Classes continued throughout the fall and start again in January.
This partnership is the result of recent efforts to expand the Literacy Council’s Workplace Literacy Program in collaboration with employers in Frederick County from the hospitality and restaurant industries to support English classes at the workplace. The purpose of the program is to empower employees with limited English language proficiency to gain sustainable employment, to achieve greater financial stability, and to positively impact the lives of their families. The program will also help employers identify and retain an educated workforce and reduce turnover, thereby strengthening the entire community.
“We are fully committed to the Workplace Literacy Program offered by the Literacy Council. We see this program as the future for creating an empowered and engaged workforce that will provide excellent customer service experiences to visitors coming to Frederick County.” Michael Henningsen, executive vice president of operations, Plamondon Hospitality Partners.
In addition to direct support provided by Plamondon Hospitality Partners, the Workplace Literacy Program is made possible by grants from the Tourism Council’s TRIPP program (Tourism Reinvestment in Promotion and Product Program), Crimsonbridge Foundation, Frederick County Community Partnership Grants Program, Women’s Giving Circle, and the United Way Community Partner Grants Program. The expansion of the program to additional employers is dependent on financial support each year.
To view a recording of the award presentation, as well as a video testimonial from the Literacy Council’s Celebration of Achievements event, visit www.frederickliteracy.org/news/2020-celebration-of-achievements.
For more information about the Literacy Council’s Workplace Literacy Program, contact Kim Brown, kbrown@frederickliteracy.org or 301-600-2066. www.frederickliteracy.org.
