Fred Manning, president and CEO of Manning Media, was recognized by the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick recently with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. This is the highest award presented by Rotary. It is given to an individual who demonstrates the ideals of Rotary in their service to the community.
Bryan Mack, owner/operator of Great Outdoors Advertising, nominated Manning for his efforts to help small businesses and the American Cancer Society during the pandemic of 2020. Mack noted Manning Media’s establishment of a grant program for small businesses providing free advertising during the pandemic. He also shared that Manning and his colleagues extended additional efforts to make the Relay for Life support for the American Cancer Society an even stronger success despite the effects of the pandemic in the community. Manning was also recognized for his continuous support to nonprofit boards including Frederick Health, Saint John’s Catholic Prep and Monocacy Aquatic Club.
Manning, on receiving the award, acknowledged the support of his wife, Janet. He also noted that he was accepting the award, on behalf of the entire team at Manning Media Inc. “It’s everyone’s effort that make things like the grant program, Open for Business Directory, free marketing webinars, food drives and our support for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life happen.”
