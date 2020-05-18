Mount Hope Christian Church will host a diaper/formula and gas voucher distribution to those in need from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at 11791 Fingerboard Road, Monrovia, in the Green Valley Plaza.
Diapers in sizes 1 to 3 and Similac Pro-Advance Formula, for ages up to 12 months, will be distributed while supplies last. Also, gas vouchers up to $30 will be distributed, while supplies last. Gas vouchers are to be used at Carroll Motor Fuels, located in the Green Valley Plaza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.