Deputy 1st Class Amber Owens, with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, has been selected to carry the Flame of Hope throughout Russia as part of the 2022 Special Olympics World Games in Kazan.
“We are especially proud of Deputy Owens on her selection to this team,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Amber has been actively involved with Special Olympics since joining the Sheriff’s Office and we look forward to her representing this agency, Frederick County, and Maryland at these World Games.”
Owens is part of the Final Leg Torch Run Team, serving as a Guardian of the Flame® representative. Final Leg runners from around the world will proudly represent the local Torch Run and Special Olympics programs. The Final Leg Torch Run Team will embark on different routes, running the Flame of Hope throughout cities and communities across Russia at various events. They will be honoring the spirit of the Special Olympics global movement and delivering a message of hope to communities where people with intellectual disabilities continue to fight for acceptance and inclusion.
Owens is one of the numerous law enforcement members selected to participate on the 2022 Kazan Final Leg Torch Run Team. The run for the 2022 World Games will take place from Jan. 9-22, 2022, and the team will consist of 96 law enforcement officers, 10 Special Olympics athletes, and 14 logistics personnel.
For more information on the Final Leg Torch Run Team and the members participating visit www.letr-finalleg.org. Learn more about Special Olympics at www.specialolympics.org and learn more about the 2022 World Games in Kazan, Russia, at https://sokazan2022.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.