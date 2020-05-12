Urbana High placed in Maryland’s top 10 in the U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 ranking of America’s high schools. In addition, of the 212 Maryland high schools that made the national ranking, Oakdale ranked 15th in Maryland, Linganore 21st, Middletown 40th, Walkersville 49th, Tuscarora 55th, Brunswick 57th, Gov. Thomas Johnson 99th, Catoctin 102nd and Frederick 110th. The highest-ranked schools are those whose students excelled on state tests and performed beyond expectations, participated in and passed a variety of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.
Rankings reflect the 2017-2018 school year and reflect state and federal data as well as College Board Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate (IB) testing and participation. The six indicators of school quality used to calculate the rankings are college readiness, math and reading proficiency, underserved student performance, math and reading performance, breadth of college curriculum and graduation rates.
Numerical ranks were assigned to schools performing in the top 75 percent. The rankings included more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Of the 17,792 schools ranked, all Frederick County high schools were ranked and were among only 212 Maryland high schools that made the national ranking. Read more at www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/maryland.
