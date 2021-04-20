Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Inc., the nonprofit organization that owns Rocky Springs School House, was awarded a 2021 Maryland Preservation Award by the Maryland Historical Trust in the category of Excellence in Institutional Rehabilitation. The award-winning project stabilized the schoolhouse and carefully recorded details to inform the next phase of the project, the building’s restoration and reuse as a public center for historical interpretation and research. The preservation contractor for the project was Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber Construction Inc. of Thurmont.
Built in 1839, the one-room schoolhouse, which served 90 years as a public school and served as the seat of learning for many generations of local farm children (1839-1930), is a rare reminder of Maryland’s first attempt at a uniform system of primary school education. The little stone schoolhouse also witnessed a skirmish that occurred on July 8, 1864, between the First and Second Maryland Cavalries (Confederate) and elements of the Eighth Illinois Cavalry (Union), which visitors to the site can read about at a Civil War Trails marker located next to the school.
The Maryland Preservation Awards, presented annually by the board of trustees of the Maryland Historical Trust, are the highest level of recognition for historic preservation, heritage education and community development projects in Maryland. The awards honor and celebrate significant achievements by individuals, businesses, contractors, nonprofit organizations, local governments and others who protect, promote, share and give continued life to the historic places and cultural heritage that make Maryland unique.
Project Excellence awards are presented to property owners, project sponsors, contractors and other entities for restoration or rehabilitation projects of all sizes, scopes and on all types of properties. The design, materials and workmanship of honored projects must demonstrate superlative historic preservation standards.
This year Maryland Historical Trust presented 11 awards for noteworthy accomplishments in the preservation field, recognizing outstanding education, restoration and revitalization projects, as well as organizational and individual leadership.
“It is our pleasure to recognize the outstanding achievements of so many wonderful people and organizations and their service to heritage and historic preservation across Maryland. We especially appreciate the creativity and commitment of those who have had to persevere during this difficult time, and we look forward to experiencing these sites and programs virtually and, soon, in person,” said Laura Davis Mears, chairman of MHT’s board of trustees.
Debby Moone, president, board of trustees, Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Inc., said, “We are absolutely elated to have received this prestigious award. We sincerely thank the Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber Construction team for the outstanding work they did on this project, MHT’s board of trustees for selecting this project for award, as well as all the individuals and organizations that contributed monetary support for this important work.”
The project was funded by the Country School Association of America, the Community Foundation of Frederick County MD Inc., Delaplaine Foundation Inc., the T. Rowe Price Program for Charitable Giving through the Don Mackenzie Charitable Gift Fund, and individual donors.
For more information on Historic Rocky Springs Chapel Inc. visit its website at www.historicrockyspringschapelandschoolhouse.org or Facebook page Historic Rocky Springs Chapel & School House or call 912-492-4355.
