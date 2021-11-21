Members of the Frederick County Association of Realtors® flocked to Dutch’s Daughter on Veterans Day for the FCARe charity auction. Named for the association’s charitable endowment — The FCARe Fund — the event invited both FCAR members and the local community to contribute valuable items for the cause. Ranging from week-long vacation packages to Maryland sports memorabilia and boutique home goods, items were donated by members and auctioned to support wounded military veterans. A high turnout and lively auction action resulted in a total of nearly $17,000 being raised in support of Terra Firma Retreat Center.
A project of the Lone Survivor Foundation, Terra Firma will be a facility for military veterans and their families learning to cope with life on the other side of trauma. The site is being developed in Weverton on a piece of land historically owned by the Philbrick and Armstrong families. Providing therapeutic tools and education, Lone Survivor Foundation will utilize the Center to guide veterans and their families along the path of healing from their visible and invisible wounds from combat trauma.
FCAR thanks its sponsors for making the auction such a fundraising success: Caliber Home Loans Inc., CLIMB Properties, Presidential Bank Mortgage, and Ruppert Properties. The association also appreciates the individuals and companies that donated items, the leadership of its Community Service Committee, Dutch's Daughter for hosting, Brian Mokricky for emceeing, and Dana Dudley for lending her auctioneering expertise.
FCAR looks forward to many future FCARe Fund-based events with the aim of supporting worthy local causes. The next function planned is the association’s 100th anniversary Platinum Jubilee Gala in April 2022, which will benefit the Simon Turner Memorial Splash Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.