The following area students received scholarships from Frostburg State University.
Skylar Andrews, of Frederick, received the Sally A. Haas and Gary L. Haas Presidential Merit Scholarship, Loats Foundation Scholarship, Edward O. and Georgianna F. Metz Business Scholarship and Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship. Baroudi attended Walkersville High School. Darlington Brown, of Frederick, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Brown attended Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
Coby Clark, of New Market, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Morgan Danver, of Point of Rocks, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship and Marguerite Witwer Richards Scholarship. Danver attended St. Maria Goretti High School. Drew Dunathan, of Damascus, received the Janet Thomas Health and Physical Education Presidential Merit Scholarship, Woodward and Virginia Pealer Scholarship and Dr. Tyra C. Phipps Scholarship. Dunathan attended Damascus High School. Myah Efantis, of Thurmont, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship.
Angelique Fink, of Mount Airy, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Fink attended Linganore High School. Avalon Gravley, of Monrovia, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Gravley attended Linganore High School. Delaney Krotz, of New Market, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Krotz attended Linganore High School. Donald Linn, of Detour, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship and Masser Family Chemistry and Healthcare Professional Scholarship. Linn attended Walkersville High School. Jacobi Martin, of Frederick, received the Francis A. and Lena G. Kenney Scholarship.
Carlin Muise, of Monrovia, received the Jeffrey P. and Carol A. Fegan Presidential Merit Scholarship and Loats Foundation Scholarship. Muise attended Urbana High School. Brianna Munday, of Jefferson, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship and Alpha Delta Chi Memorial Education Scholarship. Munday attended Brunswick High School. Jaron Nelson, of Middletown, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Rachel Nichols, of Frederick, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Nichols attended Tuscarora High School. Skyler Slimmer, of Myersville, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Slimmer attended Middletown High School.
Adam Smith, of Smithsburg, received the Student Business Leaders Scholarship. Smith attended Smithsburg High School. Hannah Thompson, of Adamstown, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Thompson attended Tuscarora High School. Hanna Westwood, of Myersville, received the Ethel Hollinger Malchenson Scholarship and Loats Foundation Scholarship. Westwood attended Middletown High School. Alexander White, of Jefferson, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship and Eric Williams Presidential Merit Scholarship in Mathematics. White attended Brunswick High School.
Leah White, of Jefferson, received the Nancy Ginder Memorial Scholarship, Walter and Elmira Hahn Memorial Scholarship — Frederick County Award and Loats Foundation Scholarship. White attended Brunswick High School. And Anthony Zeltwanger, of Middletown, received the Loats Foundation Scholarship. Zeltwanger attended Middletown High School.
