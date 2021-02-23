The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University, in Harrisonburg, Virginia:
Grace Armogida, of Frederick and a communication studies major; Madison Ashbaugh, of Smithsburg and a biology major; Kira Baldau, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, majoring in media arts and design; Sydney Bencal, an elementary education major from Clarksburg; Kelli Colantonio, a nursing major from Emmitsburg; Terance Cottrell, a psychology major from Monrovia; Ashleigh Dalgarn, of Ijamsville, nursing major; Cecilia Emerson, a health sciences major from Mount Airy; Bennett Formulak, of Mount Airy and a health sciences major; Jordan Frome, an integrated science and technology major from Mount Airy; and Emily Giffhorn, a statistics major from Mount Airy.
Also, Kayla Green, a studio art major from Monrovia; Isabella Hoffheins, an undeclared major from Charles Town, West Virginia; Alison Huber, a marketing major from Poolesville; Nicholas Kidwell, of Knoxville majoring in kinesiology; Amanda Lopez, a justice studies major from Frederick; Ryan McCubbin, a physics major from Middletown; Maria Migliore, a marketing major from New Market; Robert Prescott, a management major from Middletown; Hannah Ratchford, a nursing major from Mount Airy; Andrew Reing, of Boyds and majoring in integrated science and technology; Trent Robertshaw, an economics major from Ijamsville; Sadie Rosenfeld, of Middletown, communication studies major; Max Rouchard, a public policy and administration from Mount Airy; Marina Rupinski, a health sciences major from Monrovia; Matthew Schiller, a finance major from New Market; Rachel Skowron, a marketing major of Mount Airy; Patrick Starrs, of Ijamsville, an intelligence analysis major; Lauren Stein, a sport and recreation management of Mount Airy; and Kaitlyn Walker, of Mount Airy, a secondary education major.
The following area students made the president’s list: Solanna Byrd, a communication sciences and disorders major from Brunswick; Delaney Cecco, of Poolesville and majoring in integrated science and technology; Kristen Connelly, of Mount Airy and majoring in biotechnology; Katie Garza, a communication studies major from Mount Airy; Rachael Heffner, of Ijamsville, majoring in dietetics; Brendan Hess, a finance major from Damascus; Sarah McNeil, an accounting major from Frederick; Jenna Schlesinger, a communication studies major from Frederick; and Stephanie Stoller, a communication sciences and disorders major from Middletown.
