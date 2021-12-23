Steadily. Quietly. Kindly.
For more than 34 years, Mike Kay has worked across every corner of Frederick County to ensure the sustainable stewardship of our trees and forests, helping improve the quality of the air, water and soils here.
On Jan. 1, Kay will enter a well-deserved retirement.
Kay joined the Maryland Forest Service after earning a bachelors of science degree in forestry from Virginia Tech. He is a Maryland Registered Professional Forester and a Certified Arborist from the International Society of Arboriculture. Although renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge about trees and forestry, Kay is best known for his humble kindness and quiet sense of humor.
His long tenure as the executive secretary for the Frederick County Forestry Board stands out for his extraordinary commitment to Frederick County’s natural resources and his dedication to landowners for whom he has developed stewardship plans and encouraged sustainable management of forest resources, in addition to his continuous efforts to educate and instill an appreciation of trees and forests in children and adults alike.
Getting the community involved has been key to Kay’s success in helping the public understand sustainable forestry. He has successfully achieved this through a long list of programs.
From 1991 onwards, Kay was instrumental in founding and developing the Forestry Demonstration Area at Sugarloaf Mountain. The area was developed to help the public understand different silviculture and harvesting techniques and to demonstrate the importance of sustainable forest management. The demonstration forest identifies five 20-acre compartments that were harvested at five-year intervals using the most common practices, namely clear-cut, seed tree, shelterwood, group selection, and single tree selection. The observer can obtain a visual side-by-side representation of common forest harvest practices, as well as a long-term comparative view of forest succession and regrowth resulting from these activities.
In 2005, Kay created the initial site plan for Waterford Park, detailing the state of the park and recommended improvements, providing the newly-formed group Friends of Waterford Park with a framework for action.
In 2006, he secured a grant from the Chesapeake Bay Trust for 400 trees to develop a buffer along Carroll Creek. Subsequently, Kay planted seedlings, assisted after flooding with chainsaw work and provided advice regarding plantings and maintenance.
From 2010 to 2015, Kay organized multi-year tree plantings in Woodsboro to establish a forest buffer to protect the water quality by recruiting students, interested members of the public and Forestry Board members. For every tree planting he arranged in his career, Kay went the extra mile to find the trees and the volunteers to help plant them. He also made sure to always find a way to thank everyone.
Countless other planting projects were developed and enhanced by Kay in many other areas of Frederick County throughout the years, including Thurmont, Walkersville, Wolfsville, Myersville and Frederick.
During his career, many new species of invasive plants and insects appeared in Maryland, which required quick turn-around assessment and action plan development to counteract the detrimental effects on forests. Kay achieved great success through education and guidance to continually meet these evolving challenges.
As an educator, Kay served as an instructor at the weeklong Covert training camp, availing his wealth of forestry knowledge for several decades. He also taught at the Natural Resources Careers Camp since 1991, an annual camp for high-schoolers in Maryland — not to mention, for the past nearly 35 years, he taught children and adults alike about how, when and what to plant where, during various tree planting events.
For landowners, one of the joys of developing a Forest Stewardship Plan has always been walking their property with Kay, as he easily communicates his knowledge in an understandable manner.
In 2020, Kay received the prestigious National Tree Farm Inspector of the Year Award from the American Tree Farm System. This was the first time this citation was awarded in Maryland since its establishment 82 years ago. Kay easily ranked as the most productive inspector, completing 62 Tree Farm inspections in 2020 totaling 17,405 acres, about half of the 122 tree farms registered in Frederick County.
Kay also received the American Tree Farm System Gold Hard Hat Award, having enrolled a total of 188 new tree farms over his 33-year career. This national award honors tree farm inspectors who give of their time to inspect the farms and work to educate landowners and the public of the benefits of sustainable forestry.
One of Kay’s most recent initiatives is the Catoctin Stewardship Initiative, which invites landowners in one of the most vulnerable ecosystems within the Catoctin Watershed to associate in order to combine resources and begin managing the area at a landscape scale. Kay combined the forces of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to kick off this initiative with a full-day educational seminar.
Kay has been an excellent leader who’s inspired enthusiasm in Frederick County Forestry Board members for more than 34 years. He has made friends with everyone during monthly meetings, tree plantings, program development, tree measuring, tree farm and logging site inspections, Scout Merit Badge training, Public Library lectures, NRCC classes, stewardship plan developments and many other activities.
The information he shares is always valuable. His dedication unmatched. His manner kind.
Kay plans to assist the Frederick County Forestry Board henceforth as a citizen volunteer.
The board wouldn’t have it any other way.
