Employees of all Maryland Public School Systems are eligible to apply for one of three $2,000 scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarships are from the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Frederick County.
The scholarship application is open only to those currently employed with a State of Maryland Public School Board. Applicants must already be enrolled in an accredited program leading to their teaching certification or to meet the requirements to become a school counselor, speech and language pathologist, a physical or occupational therapist, a school social worker, a media specialist, or a school psychologist, hold a high school diploma or GED certificate, and plan to work in Maryland. This includes teachers who are currently uncertified, teacher assistants, teacher aides, substitute teachers and other Maryland public school system employees. All applicants are required to provide employment verification in the application.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, applicants can access the online form at www.FrederickCountyGives.org/MRSPA. The application closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 31. Details about the scholarship can found at the same web address, and applicants are encouraged to review this information before starting the scholarship application process.
The Maryland Retired School Personnel Association Fund was established by the board of Maryland Retired School Personnel Association with a gift from Irl and Ella Beall. The scholarships support those engaged in education in the Maryland Public School System and encourages those currently employed by a school system to become certified teachers and specialists.
To learn more, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
