With $900 donated from their employees, Matan Companies teamed up with local restaurant Il Forno Pizzeria recently to provide more than 160 free meals to Frederick Health Hospital workers and local 911 call center staff.
Matan employees stepped up in a big way and far surpassed the initial goal of $500 set by their philanthropic committee. Two full hospital nursing shifts as well as 911 call center staff were able to be fed over three days with the money collected.
“When we are unable to leave our homes and go about our daily lives, a contingency of community members are still selflessly serving those in need,” said Meredith Roark, director of operations and philanthropic committee member for Matan. “This is our small way of recognizing them and thanking them for all they are doing to keep our community safe and healthy.”
For additional information about the Matan Companies, visit www.mataninc.com.
