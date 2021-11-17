The board of Maryland Deaf Community Center hosted an open house in collaboration with nonprofit Corps Access Foundation (CAF) on Oct. 16. Over 500 people received a tour through MDCC and Corps Access Foundation, both located near the Frederick City Airport.
CAF will provide operational support and small business resources for Deaf-owned entrepreneurs and nonprofit organizations.
The center provides the Deaf and Hard of Hearing with accessibility to activities in American Sign Lange (ASL) such as community theaters, recreation activities and social events, as well a referrals to a variety of services such as social, advocacy, medical and legal support, continuing and career education, mental health and alcohol/drug counseling. MDCC welcomes others from all counties in Maryland.
Several dignitaries presented citations for opening the first center of its kind for the Deaf community — Gov. Hogan, Mayor Michael O’Connor, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner as well as State Sen. Michael Hough and State Delegates Ken Kerr and Carol Krimm. Delegate Krimm reported that her great-aunt was a student at the Maryland School for the Deaf. Executive Director for the Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Kelby Brick presented the center with a framed citation from Gov. Hogan and signed in ASL what was stated on the citation.
Oct. 11 was Legislative Awareness Day at the Governor’s Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the MDCC board was awarded with the Spirit of the Deaf Ecosystem Award. MDCC President Linda Stoltz was honored with the Spirit of the Office Award. CAF Founder Marie Alford was awarded the Outstanding Ally Award.
Entertainment was provided by Lynn Jacobowitz as mistress of ceremonies, and music was provided by DJ Nico DiMarco. Vocal performances were sung/signed by 11-year-old Savanah Dahan and Marie Alford, founder of CAF.
A poster for Crepe Crazy, the business of Deaf owner Betsie Kulikov, was one of more than 30 posters featuring the Deaf-owned businesses and organizations serving/for/of the Deaf.
Fifteen booths showcased businesses and Deaf organizations, including Maryland Association of the Deaf (MDAD). Other booths sold items such as art work by Deaf artists such as Lorraine Stoltz, sale of make-up items, job training opportunities, Sorenson Video Phone relay, and many others.
The new location of MDCC was a collaboration between CAF and its new CEO Bobby Harris. Alford stated that MDCC and CAF will provide an integral part of the Deaf Ecosystem as well as provide support for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community and children of Deaf adults (CODA) like herself. The Center will also be there for parents of Deaf children, ASL students and many others.
Frederick Deaf Seniors (FDS) will now have a place to congregate socially and to play games. The FDS will have its general meetings at MDCC where ASL is the language. FDS will continue its monthly lunches at different restaurants in Frederick and use the center for social events. In addition, Maryland Deaf Seniors Inc. can use the center for their functions.
The following board members were instrumental in establishing the new location: Linda Stoltz, president; Lori Bonheyo, vice president; Josh Fickle, secretary; Larry Cohen, treasurer; and board members Marsha Flowers, MaryLynn Lally, Joe Ortiz, Kevin Johnston, Alex Simmons. For more information on the center, visit deafmdcc.org or visit the center in the AOPA Building, 411 Aviation Way, Suite 240, Frederick.
