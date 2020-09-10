A variety of businesses came together on Aug. 31 to support 70 youth who competed and won a spot in the Maryland State Fair Youth & Open Livestock Sale, grossing over $115,000. The traditional sale was modified and livestreamed to offer the opportunity to purchase locally grown beef, pork, lamb, goat and/or poultry online via cowbuyer.com. The virtual component expanded the sales reach across Maryland to as far as Illinois and North Dakota, which resulted in 10 percent of overall sales. The sale was the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work by hundreds of Maryland youth. Ella Jacobs of Frederick County sold her 1,349-pound Grand Champion Market Steer to Giant Food of Timonium for $14501.75 ($10.75 per pound).
Youth between the ages of 8 and 18 qualified to participate in the livestock sale by winning competitions, following safety protocols, at this past weekend’s Maryland State Fair Youth Livestock Show. Proceeds raised from the sale of their livestock will be used to invest in their education or a new livestock project.
“This is an excellent opportunity for the youth. They have invested a lot of time and money in their projects in order to prepare them for the fair and sale," said State Fair Director of Agriculture Programs Robert Fogle. "It teaches them responsibility, how to make wise management decisions, and provides the financial support and encouragement necessary to meet their future goals."
"We are grateful to Bobcat of Frederick and Hagerstown, Cavetown Cattle Co., Giant Food of Timonium, The Mill, New Life Veterinary Services, Rippeon Equipment Co., and the many other community businesses and individuals who help support our youth’s efforts each year,” added Fogle.
Following are the winning bids for the Grand Champion Market Steer, the Grand Champion Market Hog, the Grand Champion Market Lamb and the Grand Champion Market Goat:
Aubrey Knott, of Mount Airy, sold her 268-pound Grand Champion Market Hog to The Mill for $1407.00 ($5.25 per pound).
Daniel King, of Church Hill, sold his 133-pound Grand Champion Market Lamb to New Life Veterinary Services of Sudlersville, in Queen Anne’s County, for $997.50 ($7.50 per pound).
Allyssa Slimmer, of Myersville, sold her 85-pound Grand Champion Market Goat to Cavetown Cattle Co. of Washington County for $3,000.
For additional Livestock Sale details, call 410-252-0200, ext. 224.
