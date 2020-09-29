The Maryland State Jousting Tournament championship will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, starting at 10 a.m. at the Petersville Farm Woods, Md. 79, near Brunswick. Jousting is Maryland's state sport.
Local riders will include Mike Virts, 20-time state jousting champion and 12-time national champion, and Bobby, Brad and Marley Enfield. Brad and Bobby have both won several state and national championships.
The Petersville Ruritan will have food available for purchase.
Admission is free. Bring your own seating.
The National Jousting Tournament will be held at the Petersville Farm Woods beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 10, with four classes and riders from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania expected to compete.
For more information on the state tournament on Oct. 3, call Ron Vogel at 240-285-5810.
For more information on the national tournament on Oct. 10, call Bob Enfield at 301-514-3577.
