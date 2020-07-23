Medigen Inc. has pledged $5,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to renovate and expand the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Interventional Cardiology Services. By virtue of this pledge, Medigen joins the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.
Founded in 2004, Medigen is a fully integrated vaccine company, headquartered in Frederick. Peter Pushko, PhD, president and chief scientific officer of Medigen, said in making its pledge, “Medigen is proud to support this important and worthy campaign that will directly benefit the quality of healthcare available to so many Frederick residents.”
“We are delighted to have Medigen, a company dedicated to developing vaccines to protect against emerging infectious and chronic diseases, join the hospital’s family of corporate donors. We greatly appreciate the support of a company that is, like us, focused each and every day on improving people’s health and well-being,” stated Tom Kleinhanzl, president and CEO, Frederick Health.
The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established 30 years ago to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals. The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations, and foundations dedicated to helping the hospital meet the healthcare needs of Frederick’s growing population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.