Over the years, the Middletown Lions Club has made donations to the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF). These donations are used for Melvin Jones Fellowships. Lions Clubs International recognizes outstanding individuals by bestowing on them an award that is named for its founder, Melvin Jones. This Fellowship Award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. There are more than 440,000 MJF recipients worldwide.
This year, the Lions were able to award two Fellowships. These members helped to make an impact with a focus on vision, youth, diabetes, hunger, disaster relief and humanitarian support. Lion Lynne Price and Jim Colaianne, Middletown Lions Club president, received the award at a meeting held at the Middletown Amvets on June 24.
