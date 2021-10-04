Since the start of the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest in 1988-89, LCI has continued the contest with as many as 600,000 children ages 11 to 13 from 65 countries participating. This years’ theme was “Peace through Service.”
McKenzie Hargest was the winner of the local Middletown Lions Club contest, the Lions District 22W contest and the Maryland /Delaware multi-state contest. Because of her outstanding poster, the Middletown Lions are using the poster for a new fundraiser selling notecards with her poster on the front and her inspirational quote from Mother Teresa on the back: “The fruit of love is service, the fruit of service is peace, and peace begins with a smile.”
Money earned from the sale of the notecards will be used by the Middletown Lions to help with community projects throughout the year. If you would like to purchase notecards, contact Lion Pam at 240-446-5123. If you would like at attend a local meeting contact Lion Nancy Keller-Bondi at 301-371-5716.
