McKenzie Hargest, a seventh-grader at Middletown Middle School, has won the third level of Lions Club Peace Poster Contest. This year’s theme was “Peace through Service.” McKenzie selected as her inspiration a quote about peace from Mother Teresa: “The fruit of love is service, the fruit of service is peace, and peace begins with a smile.”
McKenzie is a student in Alyssa Pilarcik and Carrie Schuckers-Mattingly’s classes at MMS. After winning the Middletown Lion’s Club contest McKenzie was presented her certificate during a Lion’s meeting at the Middletown Amvets on Oct. 26, 2020. Mckenzie’s poster was sent on to the District 22W Peace Poster contest on Oct. 31 at Myersville, where she won. Due to COVID restrictions, the judging was attended by representatives of sponsoring clubs, Zone chairs, District Gov. Barbara Brimigion, and Second Vice District Gov. Nadja Muchow. The posters were judged by Carroll Kehne, who retired from FCPS after 35 years of service, and Debbie Winkles who retired from FCPS after 27 years of service.
McKenzie’s poster was sent to the Lions Multiple District 22 judging for Maryland and Delaware. The Middletown Lions Club members were notified on Dec. 13 that McKenzie won their competition. To quote Council Chair M. Charles Taylor, “This poster demonstrates an ideal world where community service, taking care of our world and farming the land promote peace. As the illustrator suggested, ‘the fruit of love is service’ through demonstrating and taking care of what is ours. Peace through service is evident throughout the poster as one world bringing about a message of love.”
Her poster has been sent to the Lions International Peace Poster Contest which will take place on Feb. 1, 2021, in Illinois.
Lions Clubs around the world have sponsored a Peace Poster contest for over 30 years to give children the opportunity to demonstrate through their art, their visions of peace for future generations.
There are over 50 Lions Clubs in District 22W which includes Frederick, Washington, Allegany, Carroll and Garrett counties. Middletown and Myersville Lions Club are part of this group. If you are interested in becoming a Lion and serving the Middletown community, contact Nancy-Keller Bonde at nancykb51@gmail.com or phone 301-371-5716.
