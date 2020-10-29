Peace poster contest winner

Mckenzie Hargest is the winner of the Middletown Lions Club peace poster contest. From left to right: Pam Riner, peace poster chair; Mckenzie Hargest, and James Colaianne, Middletown Lions Club president.

 Courtesy photo

Mckenzie Hargest, a seventh-grader at Middletown Middle School, was selected as the winner of the Middletown Lion’s Club annual peace poster contest. This year’s theme was “Peace through Service." The Lions Club president, James Colaianne, presented Mckenzie a certificate and $100 award at their meeting on Oct. 26. Honorable mentions were awarded to Kayla Knapp, Mairead Hoyt, Alayna Hu and Bella Thomas, who each received a certificate and $25. Mckenzie’s poster advanced to District level judging, which was held Oct. 31. The Lions Club thanks the middle school art teachers Alyssa Pilarcik and Carrie Schuckers-Mattingly for helping with the contest. It was a challenging project this year because of COVID-19. Middletown Lions meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at the Middletown AMVETS on Green Street.

