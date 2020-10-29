Mckenzie Hargest, a seventh-grader at Middletown Middle School, was selected as the winner of the Middletown Lion’s Club annual peace poster contest. This year’s theme was “Peace through Service." The Lions Club president, James Colaianne, presented Mckenzie a certificate and $100 award at their meeting on Oct. 26. Honorable mentions were awarded to Kayla Knapp, Mairead Hoyt, Alayna Hu and Bella Thomas, who each received a certificate and $25. Mckenzie’s poster advanced to District level judging, which was held Oct. 31. The Lions Club thanks the middle school art teachers Alyssa Pilarcik and Carrie Schuckers-Mattingly for helping with the contest. It was a challenging project this year because of COVID-19. Middletown Lions meet the second and fourth Monday of the month at the Middletown AMVETS on Green Street.
Middletown Lions peace poster contest winners announced
- For The Frederick News-Post
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Already a member?
Currently a News-Post subscriber?
Need more information?
Ready to join?
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
For more coverage of local and national elections, visit our Election 2020 page.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Find a local business
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.