On Feb. 22, the Middletown Lions welcomed Robin Maliszewskyj from the Neighbors of Middletown Magazine, which featured the Lions in its December 2020 issue. Maliszewskyj was the guest during a Zoom meeting and spoke to the group about the history of The Citizen newspaper and how it was shut down due to COVID-19.
The Neighbors of Middletown Magazine started shortly before the publication of The Citizen ended. The magazine was started by Bob Babe, and Maliszewskyj came on as content manager. It’s distributed basically to all who live in the 21769 ZIP code area. Each issue features a nominated family on a first-come, first-served basis. Stories come in by someone contacting her or telling her something interesting that she follows up on.
COVID has affected the magazine. The publisher restricted stories to more positive articles than COVID, even though many of their usual events were not taking place. On the business side, it has also affected advertising because it cut many companies’ budgets for advertising.
Maliszewskyj’s love of dogs is the reason there is a pet corner and often features a family’s dog. She also features favorite family recipes. As part of her work, she has learned about and visited many interesting area locations and businesses. The magazine accepts submissions and ideas for stories. Maliszewskyj answered questions from the club members after her talk.
The Middletown Lions are meeting by Zoom during COVID and meet the second and fourth Monday of each month. If you would like to join the Lions and support the Middletown community, contact NancyKB at 301-639-6028 or nancykb51@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.