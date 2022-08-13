The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club awarded scholarships to five students at the club’s monthly meeting on May 2.
Hannah Ratchford is a 2020 graduate of Linganore High School who is currently in the School of Nursing at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Ryann Brunner, who will attend the University of Maryland and major in business administration, graduated from Walkersville High School this year.
Marty Ratchford, a 2022 Linganore graduate, plans to attend Elizabethtown College to study computer science and engineering.
Lindsey Green graduated from Linganore in 2021 and plans to transfer from Frederick Community College to Towson University to continue her studies in education and special education.
Claire Smith, a 2022 graduate of Walkersville, plans to attend Waynesburg University in the fall to major in human services, with a focus in speech/language pathology.
The Mount Pleasant Ruritan Club raises money for scholarships through fundraisers, specifically by sponsoring an annual golf tournament.
