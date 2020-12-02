The annual Museum by Candlelight tour looks a little different this year as the program goes virtual with many opportunities to discover the area’s rich history and culture. Visit www.visitfrederick.org through Dec. 13 to view a variety of virtual programming from Frederick’s museums and historic sites. As always, this remains a free event.
Participating sites include African American Resources Cultural Heritage Society of Frederick County, Daughters of Charity, Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Historic Society, Rose Hill Manor Park and Museums, South Mountain Heritage Society, Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, ERUCC and Trinity Chapel, Frederick County Public Libraries, Landmarks Foundation, Middletown Valley Historical Society, Monocacy National Battlefield, National Museum of Civil War Medicine, Delaplaine Arts Center, Steiner House, Hood College, Heritage Frederick and the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton.
— Susan Guynn
