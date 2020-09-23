Myersville & Middletown Lions Club held their 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament Sept. 2 at Musket Ridge Golf Club. The golf committee thanks the many sponsors who supported the tournament and the 16 teams who participated, the staff at Musket Ridge and the Lion members who supported and helped during the event.
The winning teams consisted of Dick Phelps, Whitney Eichelberger, Dale Bidle and John Krumptich for First Flight Men and for the First Flight Ladies was Jean-Marie Rafter, Betty Aziz, Joy Neikirk and Nancy Allen. The Putting Contest was won by Joan Crum. The Closest to Center Line was won by Dean Kirshling.
The tournament helps to support groups like People Helping People and the Middletown Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.