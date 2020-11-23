Watch the lighting of the National Christmas Tree and holiday performances Dec. 3 at www.thenationaltree.org. The show will be available to stream on-demand throughout the holiday season. Due to current health concerns, the National Park Service and National Park Foundation will not host a live audience at the 2020 lighting.
The tree will be lit every evening throughout December. Visitors are invited to President's Park to view the National Christmas Tree and 56 trees representing every U.S. state, territory and the District of Columiba, decorated with ornaments designed by students from across the country.
