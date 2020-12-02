The New Market District Volunteer Fire Co.’s annual Santa Runs are underway. All will begin about 6:30 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. each night. The schedule follows:
Dec. 7 — New Market West, Summerfield and West Main Street; Dec. 8 — Orchards, Brinkley Manor and Royal Oak; Dec. 9 — Catoctin View, Meadow at New Market and Woodspring; Dec. 14 — Windsor Knolls and Kemptown; Dec. 15 — Landsdale, Linganore View, Hungerford Manor, Tranquility, Englandtowne, New Market View and Sugarloaf Overlook; and Dec. 16 — New Market Village. Runs will likely remain on larger streets and courts.
Calls for service may disrupt the schedule. For up-to-date status, follow the fire company on Twitter, @NewMarketVFC. Dec. 21 and 22 will be used as dates for additional coverage and/or to make up visits canceled due to service calls or inclement weather. For more information, visit www.nmvfc15.org or on Facebook.
