Frederick County Senior Services Division will present a virtual online class for family caregivers 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 19 through Feb. 23. Called “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” this educational program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend.
Topics will cover reducing stress, effective communication, self-care, reducing feelings of guilt, anger and depression, making tough decisions, setting goals and problem solving, and more. The class is free but pre-registration is required. A short pre-class TEAMS orientation is required for those not familiar with the platform at 4 p.m. Jan. 12. Registration for the series is required by Jan. 11. For more information, call Mindy Lohman-Hinz at 301-600-6001 or email mlohman@frederickcountymd.gov.
