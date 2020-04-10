The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a virtual education program on understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia from 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 14.
During this virtual workshop, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia, Alzheimer’s stages and risk factors, current research and treatments to address some symptoms. Register online at https://bit.ly/UAD414 to receive a link to the program.
This program repeats 5 to 6 p.m. April 16. Register for this webinar, required, at https://bit.ly/UAD416.
“Dementia Conversations” is the topic of a webinar 10 a.m. April 15. Register online, required, at http://bit.ly/DemConv41520. Learn tips on how to have caring, honest conversations about going to the doctor, when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans.
A webinar on effective communication strategies will take place at 10 a.m. April 20. Register, required, at bit.ly/EFFCOMMSTRAG420.
Explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. The association has a 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
