Building on its mission which supports the military and first responders, Brides Across America will be giving back to those who risk their lives to keep us safe with its nationwide campaign.
Diamond Couture Bridal by My Sewing Studio will kick off its free wedding gown giveaway Aug. 22 at 190 Thomas Johnson Drive, #1, Frederick.
Brides Across America, along with bridal retailers nationwide, will donate free bridal gowns to these heroes. Salons will offer a selection of designer wedding gowns as part of the Operation Wedding Gown initiative.
For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event, go to www.bridesacrossamerica.com. Brides must present proof of occupation on the day of the event.
