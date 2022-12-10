Monsignor Robert Jaskot, on behalf of members of the Pastorate of St. Francis — St. Mary — Holy Family, presented a donation of $10,877.43 to Nick Brown, Executive Director of The Religious Coalition for the Emergency Family Shelter on Hayward Road in Frederick. The shelter, which is in a refurbished 1885 farmhouse, helps families in crisis who need immediate shelter and helps transition them to more permanent housing. Already, in under a year, the Shelter has transitioned over 15 families from homelessness through the shelter to more permanent housing.
The Pastorate’s mission is to Love God. Love Others. Make Disciples. One of the most practical ways to do all of that that is by helping those who are struggling. Members of the Pastorate of St. Francis — St. Mary — Holy Family participated in the Appeal for Catholic Ministries. This annual campaign, held in every parish and pastorate throughout the Archdiocese of Baltimore, supports ministries and services around the Archdiocese which stretches from the Eastern Shore all of the way to western Maryland. A portion of those funds is returned to the parish or pastorate, and, because of the numerous challenges facing those in need, the Pastorate this year dedicated their portion for the Family Shelter. Last year, as part of the same campaign, the pastorate raised money for the Alan P. Linton Emergency Shelter.
