The Pickleball for Alzheimer's tournament to benefit the Alzheimer's Association was held over two Saturdays in November at the Deer Crossing Rec Center, hosted by Frederick County Parks and Recreation. The first two sessions featured women's and men's novice and advance/novice doubles.
1st place in women's novice and advanced/novice doubles were Dianne Wenczkowski and Julie Jurd. 2nd place were Pam Rollins and Chris Donohue. 3rd place were Debbie Savageau and Patty Chopas.
First place in women's novice and advanced/novice doubles were Dianne Wenczkowski and Julie Jurd. Second place were Pam Rollins and Chris Donohue. Third place were Debbie Savageau and Patty Chopas.
First place in men's novice and advanced/novice doubles were Humberto Zepeda and Patrick Glasgow. Second place were Jesse de Moura and Dave Anning. Third place were Paul Antognoni and Tom Spenser.
The second two sessions featured women's and men's intermediate and advance/intermediate doubles.
First place in the women's intermediate and advanced intermediate doubles were Jen Waters and Susan Fisher. Second place went to Bobbi Griffin and Kim Neral. Third place were Denise Braun and Suzy Abeles.
First place in the men's intermediate and advanced intermediate doubles were Ted Griffin and Michael Williams. Second place were Pat Arcieto and Dave Neral. Third place were Tom Lo and Jay Churchill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.