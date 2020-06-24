CORRECTION: THE THURMONT & EMMITSBURG COMMUNITY SHOW FOR 2020 IS CANCELED. Details at www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com. Catoctin FFA Alumni Livestock Show & Sale for market goat, beef, sheep and swine will be held Sept. 12 at a location to be announced. Animal show at 9 a.m., livestock sale begins at 7 p.m. For an application to exhibit animals, which is due by July 3, email catoctinffaalumni@gmail.com. There is a July 18 mandatory exhibitor and parent meeting.
— — —
The Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show committee met recently to begin planning the 64th annual Thurmont & Emmitsburg Community Show. The show will be held at Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont, on Sept. 11 to 13.
Officers elected at the meeting were Rodman Myers, president; Robert Valentine, vice president; and Jennifer Martin, secretary. Other committee members are Sue Keilholtz, Robert Wiles, David Harman, Niki Eyler, Cheryl Lenhart, Ray Martin, Carol Long, Chip Long, Sharon Graf, Bobby Myers, Denise Valentine, Amanda Dennis, Clifford Stewart, Helen Troxell, Cathy Little, Denny McGlaughlin, Karen Myers, Nancy Wine, Patty Johnston, Jim Barth, Kay Barth, Kenny Keeney, Jeff McAfee, Karen McAfee, Andrea Mannix, Amy Jo Poffenberger, Barry Burch, Daniel Myers, Sierra Weatherly, Justin Dewees. Kendall Abruzzese, Abby Kinnaird and Danny Janc.
The 2020-2021 Catoctin FFA Chapter Ambassador will be announced Sept. 11. The program begins at 6:45 p.m. and will honor the 50th anniversary of Lewistown Fire Co. The baked goods auction follows the program and the grand champion cake, pie and bread will be sold at 9 p.m.
Entry of exhibits will take place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11t in the new gymnasium and in the agriculture department area. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. Commercial exhibits may be entered 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept.11t. The show will open to the public at 6 p.m.
On Sept. 12, the show opens at 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Activities include a Market Goat, Beef, Sheep and Swine Fitting & Showing contest from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ag Center at the school. The Pet Show will be held at 10:30 a.m. outside the front of the school. The petting zoo, farm animals and pony rides will also be held on Saturday and Sunday.
The Thurmont Grange will serve a turkey and country ham dinner in the school cafeteria from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. Entertainment for Sept. 12 and 13 will be announced at a later date.
The 46th annual Catoctin FFA Alumni Beef, Sheep & Swine sale will begin at 7 p.m. in the Ag Center area on Sept. 12.
Activities begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 13 with the Goat Show, followed by the Dairy Show. At noon, the Catoctin FFA Alumni chicken barbecue will be held in the cafeteria. The decorated animal contest will begin at noon.
The Log Sawing Contest will begin at 12:30 p.m. under the show tent in the Ag Center area, with categories consisting of women’s team, men’s team, men and women’s team, and a children’s division.
A pedal tractor contest for kids will be held 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Ag Center area, and the 41st annual Robert Kaas horseshoe pitching contest will begin at 1 p.m.
Exhibits must be removed between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
To advertise in the show booklet, contact Rodman Myers at 301-271-2104 or via email at thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow@gmail.com. The community booklets can be found in Thurmont, Emmitsburg and surrounding area businesses in late July or early August.
New residents of the community are urged to enter and be a part of the Community Show, the largest in the state. There will be changes to some departments. Departments include: Fresh Fruits, Fresh Vegetables, Home Products Display, Canned Fruits, Canned Vegetables, Jellies & Preserves, Pickles, Meats, Baked Products, Sewing & Needlework, Flowers and Plants, Arts, Paintings & Drawings, Crafts, Photography, Corn, Small Grains and Seeds, Eggs, Nuts, Poultry & Livestock, Dairy, Goats, Hay, Junior Department and Youth Department. There is no entry fee. For updated information, visit www.thurmontemmitsburgcommunityshow.webs.com.
The Community Show is sponsored by the Thurmont Grange, Catoctin FFA Chapter, Catoctin FFA Alumni, the Maryland State Grange and the Maryland State Agricultural Fair Board.
