The Arc of Frederick County is taking orders for July 4th baked products made in The Arc’s Culinary Kitchen Program. A 9-inch apple pie is $9, a 9-inch blueberry pie is $10, baked or frozen. Twelve sugar cookies are $8. Orders can be placed on www.marciasbakery.com. To ensure availability, pre-order by 9 a.m. June 29. All baked goods can be picked up curbside noon to 5 p.m. July 2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!