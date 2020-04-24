In an effort to help keep community seniors healthy and safe during this COVID19 outbreak, the Frederick County Elder Services Provider Council, a networking group of elder service professionals, is working with the Frederick Chapter of Project Linus to deliver hand-sewn masks to Frederick County seniors who need one.
The masks are made by Project Linus volunteers and ESPC is managing the distribution. Any senior living in the community is eligible. There is no cost. Requests can be made through the following link: https://frederickespc.wufoo.com/forms/masks-for-seniors/ or by calling ESPC at 240-490-4181.
These masks are reusable and washable and come with instructions for safe use and a reminder to follow all other CDC guidance with regard to social distancing, hand washing, and refraining from touching the face.
For more information, visit www.espcfrederick.com or contact Lisa Kimble, with Project Linus, at 240-446-0512.
