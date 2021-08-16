R.W. Warner has made a lead gift of $50,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to fund the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, and Interventional Cardiology Services. By virtue of this pledge, R.W. Warner renews their membership in the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.
“R.W. Warner has been an active supporter in helping Frederick Health meet the growing healthcare needs of the community for over 30 years. We are proud to play a part in ensuring that members of the Frederick community have access to some of the best health care in Maryland. Contributing professional and personal resources and time as a volunteer on the Frederick Health Development Council’s Business and Industry Committee, as a member of the Corporate Honor Roll, and as a member of the Frederick Health Order of the Good Samaritan is an investment I’ve been happy to make,” stated R.W. Warner President Matt Warner.
“R.W. Warner has been a steadfast partner in caring for our community. Their generous support of the hospital over the years has, without a doubt, enabled Frederick Health to provide services, programs, and state-of the art facilities to those who come to us seeking medical care. We are honored that R.W. Warner is a lead donor to our critical care project,” said Frederick Health President & CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established in 1990 to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals. The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations, and foundations dedicated to helping the hospital meet the healthcare needs of Frederick’s growing population.
